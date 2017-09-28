Hubbard VFW post bans NFL games as players kneel for anthem

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – VFW Post 3767 in Hubbard will not show NFL games inside their building until players stand for the National Anthem.

The Hubbard VFW is on Liberty Street across from the high school. The logos of all the military branches are prominently displayed on the side.

Thursday evening, the bar was crowded with some of the 400 members.

The decision not to show NFL games was decided at a meeting Wednesday. The vote was unanimous.

The Hubbard VFW becomes the first organization around Youngstown to ban NFL games.

“We understand the right to protest and get your voice heard, but we felt that during the National Anthem and the displaying of the colors is not the time or the place to do it,” said J.P. O’Brien, commander of the post. “We know that the players are taking a stand, but now we also have to take a stand as well.”

When the game was on Monday night, someone asked the bartender to turn it off, and she did.

If players start standing during the National Anthem, another vote will be taken to decide if the games should be put back on.

Post officials want other veteran’s clubs to do the same.