Local Hispanic group coordinating disaster relief efforts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local organization wants to coordinate all of the local relief efforts to help people struck by natural disasters over the last month.

OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) is a social organization for Hispanic Americans. Leaders say several different organizations are working to provide help to people left homeless by earthquakes in Mexico City and by Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico.

“There are a lot of other organizations doing the same effort. We would like to bring us all together to do a greater impact,” said Mary Lou Reyes, director of OCCHA.

An organizational community meeting to bring everyone together is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the OCCHA Hall, 3660 Shirley Rd. in Youngstown.

“There is very little you can do as one person, but when we get together as a group, a big group, the impact can be much larger,” said Dr. Consuelo Mendez.

Everyone who wants to help is invited to attend the meeting.