LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Thursday night car accident left several people injured in Liberty Township.

Three were taken to the hospital following the head-on crash just after 8 p.m.

It happened on Tibbetts Wick Road just west of Route 11.

Police said the driver of a Pontiac went left of center and hit an SUV head-on.

A mother and young child in the SUV were among the injured. They were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Pontiac will be charged in the crash.