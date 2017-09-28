Nugget of Knowledge: Security Blanket

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: National Anthem history

The last few nights have been pretty warm…do you sleep beneath a sheet even on the hottest of nights?

Plenty of people can’t fall asleep unless something covers them, even if it’s the lightest of blankets.

We haven’t always slept under blankets.

They used to be expensive…in the Middle Ages, only very wealthy people enjoyed them…they actually passed them down in their wills.

Your body really does need extra warmth at night…it naturally cools down and it can’t regulate its own temperature.

You need them.

Besides, when you were a baby, your parents wrapped you in a blanket…so we’re conditioned to link blankets with bedtime.

And one more reason: your blanket actually helps cut down on anxiety and stress…the gentle pressure of a blanket stimulates your body to produce serotonin.

Serotonin regulates your sleep and helps to overcome depression and insomnia…that’s why it feels good.

