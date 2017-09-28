Student Athlete: Luke Call

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Luke Call does a little bit of everything down at Beaver Local.

He lives up to his name, and calls the shots for the Beaver football team at Quarterback. Plus, he’s active in his school, and community and is a straight A student.

“Oh I’m very competitive, in practice…anything,” he said. “I always have to feel like I’m doing the best out there.”

Luke is a born leader, competitor, and the starting Quarterback for the Beavers. But his journey has not been an easy one. Last year, he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus, before his junior season even began. He then had to undergo a grueling 9 month recovery.

“Physically, it tore me down at the beginning but I feel like coming back, I was just able to push myself so much more,” said Call. “I knew what it was like to go through something like that and how special it was to be out there on Friday nights again this year. I’ve tried to make the most of every game I’ve got to play.”

And Luke’s right, he’s certainly made the most of it. The Beavers are off to a 4-1 start, already matching their win total from last season. They’re trying to become Beaver Local’s first playoff team in 12 years.

“If we are able to keep playing the way we are and being able to play selflessly and looking out for each other, I think the sky’s the limit.”

Off the field, Luke’s academic goals are just as high. He ranks 2nd in his class with a 4.1 GPA. Not to mention, he’s logged over 200 service hours and he says, that drive comes from his family.

“According to my mom, it’s everything. She’s like, grades are everything, they’ll get you where ever you want to go in life,” said Call. “So if you get grades you’ll be able to do anything. According to me, it’s the same thing, I really put grades before everything else.”