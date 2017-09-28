Traffic cams could be coming to dangerous intersection in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Another community in Trumbull County could soon be getting traffic cameras. Police and trustees are hoping it’ll reduce the number of crashes on State Route 82.

The intersection of 82 and Howland-Wilson Road is known as one of the most dangerous in the county but Howland police believe this new technology could change that.

Howland Township Police Chief Nick Roberts said people are constantly speeding in the area.

“It’s just out of control,” said Pamela Comparato, of Howland.

In just a three-year period, there have been 24 accidents at the intersection. Nearly half of those crashes resulted in injury and 41 percent happened when someone was making a left-hand turn, according to statistics from police. The stats show that the biggest contributing factor was failure to yield.

About a mile away where Routes 46 and 82 meet, there have been 27 crashes.

Those numbers don’t include the wrecks that have happened just to the east and west of both intersections.

“If they knew there was a speed trap there, I think everybody would slow down,” Comparato said.

That’s one of the reasons why Howland Township is exploring adding speed cameras to its traffic enforcement toolbox.

“I think it’ll be a great tool for our officers to be able to use out there in order to get people to slow down,” Roberts said.

Rick Clark, chairman of the board of trustees, said money is not the main motive for the cameras.

“This is a possible source of revenue, I mean, everybody knows that. Everybody knows that’s a possibility but that’s certainly secondary.”

Trustees put it out for bid. Right now, there’s no timeline as to when the officers would actually receive the cameras. Roberts hopes that will all happen within the next few months.