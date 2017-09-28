Virus prompts Thiel College to cancel sports events

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Thiel College Department of Athletics has canceled all practices and games until next week because of a virus.

The athletic department announced Wednesday on its website that all practices and games through Oct. 1 are canceled in response to the “investigation of a gastrointestinal illness found to affect select students.”

The college said the cancellations are a precautionary step, and they are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture to identify a cause of the illness and take appropriate steps to address the situation.

With test results pending, Thiel College heeded the advice of the Pennsylvania Department of Health to avoid activities that involve close physical contact, in particular, athletics competitions and intramurals.