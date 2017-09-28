Youngstown police investigating body found as homicide



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a body found on Youngstown’s west side as a homicide.

They said a man was found dead by people walking along Hazelwood Avenue near Tippecanoe Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the body had been there for some time.

It’s being investigated as a homicide because it looks like there was an attempt to hide the body, police said.

“There was some brush and sticks and stuff piled up over top of him,” Capt. Brad Blackburn said.

The body has not yet been identified.

Blackburn said due to the condition of the body, they still don’t know the exact cause of death.

