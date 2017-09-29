11-year-old calls 911 for mom, woman treated for overdose in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – An 11-year-old girl likely saved her mother’s life after she called 911 to report that the woman was unresponsive.

Police and medics were called about 12:53 p.m. Wednesday to a house in the 1300 block of Dodge St. N.W. after the girl called 911 to report that she thought her mom, 37-year-old Vera Weston, had a seizure and was unresponsive.

The young girl was very articulate and composed when she talked with dispatchers, giving them all the information they needed to respond quickly.

When paramedics arrived, Weston was given the anti-overdose drug naloxone.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.

Weston was charged with child endangering and pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Thursday. She was ordered to have no contact with her child unless approved by Trumbull County Children Services.

The 11-year-old girl is with her grandmother.