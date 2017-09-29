Buzzacco’s 4 TD passes leads South Range past Crestview 34-7

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – South Range cruised past Crestview 34-7 on Friday, powered by Aniello Buzzacco’s four TD passes.

Peyton Remish notched his seventh rush TD of the season when he scored on a 55-yard run midway through the first quarter. Buzzacco then connected with Mathias Combs for a 12-yard TD pass.

Buzzacco finished 8 of 12 for 138 yards, as South Range outgained Crestview 386-127 in total yards. Remish finished with 123 rush yards on 12 carries.

Later in the first quarter, Ryan Davenport caught a 21-yard TD pass from Buzzacco for a 20-0 South Range lead.

Early in the second quarter, Buzzacco and Combs hooked up for another TD pass — this time for a 70-yard score.

Buzzacco found Josh Stear on a 13-yard TD pass midway through the third quarter for his fourth of the game.

Crestview scored in the fourth on a 7-yard TD run by Danny Moore.

