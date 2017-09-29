Canfield strikes twice in second quarter, downs Boardman 17-7

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield defeated Boardman 17-7 on Friday — keyed by two-second quarter touchdowns — to improve to 6-0.

After a scoreless first, Paul Brienz’s 1-yard TD run gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

With about one minute before halftime, Nick Crawford caught an 18-yard TD pass from Vinny Fiorenza for a 14-0 lead.

Boardman got on the board with Mike O’Horo’s 20-yard TD pass to Domonhic Jennings in the third quarter.

Canfield then took a 17-7 lead in the fourth on Sam Accordino’s 26-yard field goal.

