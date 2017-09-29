Clark helps Brookfield end their 3-game slide

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Brookfield gets back in the win column by defeating Edgewood, 36-16. The Warriors ended a grueling three-game losing skid where they met Cuyahoga Heights in week three (29-6), Liberty in week four (32-0), and just last week against South Range on the road (27-20).

The Warriors scored 36 of the game’s first 39 points. Alex Clark ran for 142 yards on 27 attempts while scoring twice on the ground and once by throwing the ball to Gage Emery in the third quarter. Brookfield’s quarterback Hayden Gibson completed 5 of 9 passing for 57 yards and a score of his own.

Brookfield football schedule

Scoring Chart

Brookfield, 36-16

First Quarter

B – Alex Clark, 9-yard TD run (B 6-0, 8:38)

E – Frankie Olivarez, 26-yard FG (B 6-3, 2:12)

Second Quarter

B – Dakota King, 29-yard TD catch from Hayden Gibson (B 14-3, 0:44)

Third Quarter

B – Gage Emery, 22-yard TD catch from Alex Clark (B 22-3, 5:45)

B – Alex Clark, 24-yard TD run (B 30-3, 3:58)

Fourth Quarter

B – Luke Bender, 23-yard fumble return for TD (B 36-3, 11:56)

E – Sam Jerman, 35-yard TD run (B 36-10, 6:18)

E – Matt Lilja, 1-yard TD run (B 36-16, 0:25)

Brookfield (2-4) will travel to Girard next Friday. Edgewood (1-5) returns home to face Lakeview.

