HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A water main break in Hubbard Friday created a bit of a detour for drivers.

The break happened about 3:30 a.m. on West Liberty Street, just west of where Route 62 intersects with West Liberty Street.

The work on the line was completed about 5 a.m., but crews remained on the scene to clean up the job.

The westbound lane was closed as the repair was being done, but the road reopened about 5:45 a.m.