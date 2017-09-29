Daybreak Dreams: Bernice plays Stambaugh concert organ

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

This summer Bernice White wrote to Daybreak with a request. In time to welcome in her 80th birthday, Bernice dreamed of playing the concert organ here at the Stambaugh auditorium. Thanks to the staff at Stambaugh Auditorium, her dream became a reality.

Jim Loboy asks her , “Today’s the big day Bernice! You ready?”

“Oh I’m ready!” she says with a smile.

She graduated from Ursuline High School on this very stage back in 1955. And now she’s back to fulfill a dream.

“This is surreal. That’s all I can say!”

Mostly self taught,there are few things Bernice enjoys more than playing music. Bernice is playing The EH Skinner organ. It was made specifically for Stambaugh Auditorium in the 1920s. Sound pours out of nearly 4000 pipes. Some as thin as a pencil while others stand 32 feet high and weigh over 700 pounds. Wrapping up her set list Bernice gets another surprise: Tickets to an upcoming Stambaugh Auditorium performance.

Bernice White: Thank you very much this is more…all I wanted to do was sneak in and play the organ. Well thank you for making my Daybreak dream bucket list come true.”