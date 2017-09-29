Daybreak Nation on Location: Crestview hosts South Range for Friday night football

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Daybreak Nation on Location takes us to Columbiana County, where two rival teams will once again face off.

WYTV Daybreak reporter Christina Mullen was at Crestview High School, talking about tonight’s game against South Range.

But, Friday night football isn’t just about sports rivalries, Crestview’s marching band, cheerleaders and student section are there for support.

“These kids have worked hard all summer to put on a great half time show. We will be doing a lot of numbers and one of them is from the Broadway play Hamilton,” said the band’s director, Eric.

The cheerleaders also train all summer long to perform for every sports event the school has, not just for football games.

The school’s students and its superintendent hope the Rebels will come out on top against the undefeated Raiders.