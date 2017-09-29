Demsky with an offensive, defensive TD in Western Reserve win

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – A touchdown from both sides of the ball by Ryan Demsky paced Western Reserve in a 41-0 win against Lowellville on Friday.

Jack Cappabianca scored on a 14-yard TD run to start the scoring.

Dominic Velasquez then hit Ryan Demsky for a 35-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead.

Later in the first, Demsky took an interception back 90 yards for a touchdown and 20-0 lead.

