Fitch hangs tough, but falls to Massillon 38-28

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Fitch tied Massillon in the fourth quarter, but ran out of gas in a 38-28 loss on Friday

Fitch tied the game at 28 in the fourth on a long TD run by Joey Zielinski. But Massillon scored the final 10 points to close the contest.

Trailing 7-0, Fitch’s Ralph Fitzgerald notched a 58-yard TD run to tie the contest.

Massillon then took a 14-7 lead before the Falcons specials teams blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown to again tie the game.

Zion Phifer scored on a 1-yard run to give Massillon a 21-14 lead.

Thomas’ third TD run of the day broke a tie and put Massillon up 28-21.

