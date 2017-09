HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Hickory downed Lakeview 41-14 after a quick start from the Hornets offense.

Hickory struck first when Troy Scurry hit Matt Jenkins for an 18-yard TD pass.

Lakeview responded with a 78-yard TD run by Mitch Hansen.

The Hornets regained the lead on a 6-yard TD run by Jenkins.

