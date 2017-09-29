Howland Police, Fire warn phone calls from ‘departments’ are scams

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Howland are warning residents to be wary if they get a call from the department.

Howland police say scammers are calling people in the township, pretending to be from the police or fire departments.

When the person answers the phone call, the scammers ask for credit card information and offer to reduce interest rates.

These phone calls are not from the Howland Police or Fire departments and credit card information should not be given.

If you fall victim to this scam, call the Trumbull County 911 Non-Emergency line at 330-675-2730 and ask to speak to a Howland police officer.