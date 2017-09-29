‘I don’t cooperate with cops,’ report says man told Youngstown police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown officers got more than they bargained for when they pulled over Anthony Williams Wednesday night.

According to a police report, Williams ran a red light on Oak Hill Avenue and then drove into the opposite lane of traffic on W. Myrtle Avenue. That was enough for police to pull him over, and that began their bizarre evening.

When officers approached Williams’ car, they said the first thing he said to them was, “Don’t shoot me,” the report stated. Officers assured Williams they were not going to shoot him. Immediately after that, officers said they detected a strong odor of alcohol and that Williams’ eyes were glassy and he was slurring his speech.

Next, Williams took out his cell phone to record his interaction with police but fumbled with the record button before saying, “I don’t cooperate with cops,” according to the report.

Police said they asked Williams to get out of the car to conduct a field sobriety test. At first, he refused.

“I don’t have to do sh*t. I’m not getting out and if you touch me, I’m filing a complaint,” Williams said, according to the report.

Police said Williams did finally agree to do the field test but couldn’t complete it. Officers arrested him and told him they were taking him downtown for a breath test, which made Williams mad. He told officers he was being treated badly because they were racist. He told an officer, “I’m going to find your route and get you,” according to the police report.

Down at the police station, officers said Williams continued to refuse commands, saying that they couldn’t force him to get out of the cruiser. According to the report, officers grabbed Williams’ arm and took him out of the cruiser and walked him into the building. When they were inside, Williams asked the officer to buy him a bag of chips and said if the officer didn’t then he was racist.

After several attempts to conduct a breath test, police said Williams was not able to blow into the machine. At one point, police said Williams stood up and placed his throat on the hand of an officer and “dramatically simulated a choking noise,” the report stated.

Williams was finally taken to the Mahoning County Jail. He is facing charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.