New Castle report finding fentanyl, heroin, crack during search

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle police officers reported finding fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine during a search on Thursday.
Police said the drugs were found during a search of a home at 1325 Pennsylvania Avenue.
James Keller and Diana Tillia were arrested on felony warrants.
Police reported finding the following evidence inside the house:
- 17.9 grams of Fentanyl
- 19.9 grams of crack cocaine
- 1.1 grams of heroin
- One 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number
- $2,493 in cash
- Seven digital scales with drug residue
Tillia is additionally charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail.