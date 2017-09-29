Nugget of Knowledge: Fact or Fiction?

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Security blanket

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Play fact or fiction. Guess the answers, then scroll down to see if you’re right.

Beer stored in a refrigerator for longer than two months will lose as much as half its original flavor

Actor director Robert Redford came down with polio in 1949…he was 11.

Recent research has discovered that herrings break wind to communicate with each other

The American media first used the term politically correct in 1982 to describe senator Albert Gore, senior

Smartphones really don’t have to have a resoution of more than 300 pixels per inch because the human eye can’t see beyond this

President Theodore Roosevelt was the first president to travel on official business outside the country during his term in office

Colonial Americans only cooked once a day

Beer stored in a refrigerator for longer than two months will lose as much as half its original flavor….false

Actor director Robert Redford came down with polio in 1949…he was 11…true

Recent research has discovered that herrings break wind to communicate with each other…true

The American media first used the term politically correct in 1982 to describe senator Albert Gore, senior….false

Smartphones really don’t have to have a resoution of more than 300 pixels per inch because the human eye can’t see beyond this…true

President Theodore Roosevelt was the first president to travel on official business outside the country during his term in office….true

Colonial Americans only cooked once a day….true

