Poland downs Struthers 33-0 on Romano, Spencer, Diaz TDs

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland beat Struthers 33-0 on Friday behind two touchdowns each from Dante Romano, Mike Diaz and Jonah Spencer.

Romano capped an 8-play scoring drive with a 4-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead.

Midway through the second, Romano scored on a 16-yard TD run to make it 14-0 Poland.

Spencer added a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Just before halftime, Diaz returned an interception 98 yards for a Poland touchdown and 26-0 lead.

Spencer then found Diaz for a 33-yard TD pass early in the fourth.

Struthers running back Willie Mitchell was ejected from the game midway through the second quarter.

Read more: Week six high school football stories

Poland football schedule | Struthers football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22