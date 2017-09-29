Poland downs Struthers 33-0 on Romano, Spencer, Diaz TDs

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland beat Struthers 33-0 on Friday behind two touchdowns each from Dante Romano, Mike Diaz and Jonah Spencer.
Romano capped an 8-play scoring drive with a 4-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead.
Midway through the second, Romano scored on a 16-yard TD run to make it 14-0 Poland.
Spencer added a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Just before halftime, Diaz returned an interception 98 yards for a Poland touchdown and 26-0 lead.
Spencer then found Diaz for a 33-yard TD pass early in the fourth.
Struthers running back Willie Mitchell was ejected from the game midway through the second quarter.
