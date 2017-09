CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Lakeview downed Jefferson 31-0 behind a strong day by quarterback Zach Rogers.

Evan Adair scored on a 2-yard run to get the scoring started for the Bulldogs.

Rogers finished with 162 yards and two touchdowns.

