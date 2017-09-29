Rushton with 3 rush TDs as Liberty downs LaBrae 34-20

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty defeated LaBrae 34-20 on Friday behind Dra Rushton’s big day.

Rushton hit Quaishon Campbell for a 15-yard TD pass and 7-0 Liberty lead. After a turnover, Rushton scored on a 10-yard run to make it 14-0.

LaBrae responded with a Kent Wolford 3-yard TD run.

Rushton then added another 10-yard TD run early in the second quarter for a 21-7 Leopards lead. He followed with a 77-yard TD run for his third of the game.

Charles Pickard added a 1-yard TD run for Liberty, while Wolford also notched a second TD run for LaBrae.

