Sharpsville hands Greenville 1st loss of the season; defense forces 5 TOs

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Sharpsville ended Greenville’s undefeated season, 21-0, as the Blue Devils avoided a three-game losing streak of their own. The Blue Devils’ defense forced 5 turnovers and improve to 4-2.

In the opening quarter, Sharpsville had the ball deep within Greenville territory after a punt return which set up the Devils at the Trojans’ 28-yard line. However, Sharpsville was unable to score points as they were held on downs.

On the ensuing possession, Greenville had a 38-yard connection between quarterback Nate Bell to Michael Blaney. A couple of plays later, the Trojans were intercepted in the end zone by the Devils’ Peyton Schell.

Midway through the second frame, Sharpsville was turned away again on downs – this time their 16-play drive was stalled inside the red zone after possessing the ball for six minutes. The next time the Blue Devils had the ball – it ended much the same. This time it was Bobby Besser, who threw the pass on a trick play out of the backfield which was intercepted by the Trojans’ Blaney at the two-yard line.

On their second drive of the third quarter, Sharpsville’s Noah McCall raced 45-yards to put the Devils’ on the Trojan 10-yard line. Besser went in from two-yards out to break the scoreless tie at 7-0. It took the Blue Devils 5-plays to gain 70-yards to compile the touchdown score.

On the ensuing kickoff, Greenville was unable to handle the kick as Sharpsville recovered the fumble deep in Trojan territory (on the 25-yard line). Six plays later, McCall plowed into the end zone from his fullback spot to extend the Blue Devil lead to 14-0.

After a Luke Levis interception, Besser again finds the pylons as he scored this time from 9-yards out with just over 5 minutes to play.

Sharpsville posted their third home shutout since September 2, 2016.

Scoring Chart

Sharpsville, 21-0

Third Quarter

S – Bobby Besser, 2-yard TD run (S 7-0, 5:46)

S – Noah McCall, 4-yard TD run (S 14-0, 3:18)

Fourth Quarter

S – Bobby Besser, 9-yard TD run (S 21-0, 5:10)

Greenville (5-1) will host Wilmington (6-0) next week while the Blue Devils (4-2) will travel to Hermitage to face Hickory (3-3).

Current Region 2 Standings

Wilmington – 5-0 (6-0)

Greenville – 4-1 (5-1)

Sharon – 4-2 (4-2)

Sharpsville – 3-2 (4-2)

Hickory – 3-2 (3-3)

Reynolds – 2-3 (2-4)

Slippery Rock – 2-3 (2-4)

Mercer – 1-5 (1-5)

Lakeview – 0-6 (0-6)

