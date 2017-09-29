Suspect to be sent back to Youngstown to face murder charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man arrested in Niagara Falls, New York will be sent back to Youngstown to face murder charges in the death of his girlfriend.

Police now believed that JeShawn Elliott killed Anvia Mickens in Youngstown.

In documents filed in Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday, prosecutors say Elliott grabbed Mickens from the parking lot of her work on Front Street, where she was supposed to meet a client on August 9. Investigators said he then stabbed her in the car before driving to Niagara Falls, New York with her body in the trunk.

Elliott was arrested in New York after his brother called 911 to report that Elliott confessed to stabbing his girlfriend. Police said Mickens’ body was found in the trunk of his car.

Mickens died of 23 stab wounds, 14 cuts and strangulation, according to the coroner’s autopsy results.

Before Mickens was taken, Elliott had gone to the house of Mickens’ new boyfriend, according to prosecutors. They say Elliott had taken photos of Mickens’ car and the man’s house before the murder.

Elliott may still face charges for running from officers in Niagara County. Officials there say they are assisting with the Youngstown investigation.

Elliott’s case will be heard in Mahoning County.