Warren elementary students explore night sky through mobile planetarium

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids in Warren had an introductory course to Astronomy on Friday, with some help from Big Bird.

Students at Willard Elementary School explored the night sky through the program, “One World, One Sky — Big Bird’s Adventure,” led by Muppets from Sesame Street.

Sesame Workshop created the planetarium show with major funding by the PNC Foundation and other partners. The exhibit travels to area schools in an inflatable dome that provides children with an age-appropriate introduction to astronomy.

Prior to the event, teachers also receive astronomy-based curriculum to share with students before the dome arrives.

Ryan Pastore, of PNC Bank, said the bank recognizes the importance of supporting such programs.

“The kids just love it,” he said. “They’re excited about it. We actually give them a curriculum to work on before they get here, so they know a little about what’s going on today. They talk about the stars and the moon and the sky, so they’re ready for it.”

In addition, Willard’s preschool classrooms will receive three iPads for use by students in the school. PNC provided the iPads in support of PNC Grow Up Great, its early childhood education initiative.