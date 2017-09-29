West Branch uses fumble recovery to edge Carrollton in OT

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – West Branch capitalized on a Carrollton turnover as the Warriors pulled out a 20-14 overtime win on Friday.

With the game tied at 14 in OT, Carrollton fumbled on its first play and West Branch recovered. TJ DeShields then connected with Kyle Linhart for the game-winning touchdown pass.

The Warriors led 14-0 before Carrollton mounted a comeback.

DeShields notched a 5-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead. He later hooked up with Linhart for a 30-yard TD pass for a 14-0 advantage.

Carrollton tied the game midway through the third quarter to eventually force overtime.

