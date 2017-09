MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Windsor House in Masury celebrated a five-star rating from Medicaid and a perfect score from the state of Ohio.

Friday, State Senator Joe Schiavone toured the nursing home to see how it operates.

Medicaid rates nursing homes on things like medical care and programming. The state of Ohio also looks at the home’s buildings and staffing levels.

The Windsor House is one of the Top Ten nursing homes in the state, according to the American Health Care Association.