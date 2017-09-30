Class in session: Calhoun leads YSU men’s first official practice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new era of YSU men’s basketball officially got underway Saturday at Beeghly Center.

New head coach Jerrod Calhoun and the Penguins held their first practice of the 2017-18 season. Calhoun took over the program in March, and spent the last five seasons as head coach at Division II Fairmont State. He led the Falcons to 34 wins last season, thanks to their fast, pressing, and up-tempo style on both ends of the court.

“Last night was kind of like Christmas for me, the night before Christmas,” said Calhoun. “I’ve been dreaming of this opportunity for a long, long time to be a Division One head coach. It’s a dream come true. I thought it was a great day, I thought we had a great first practice.”

Calhoun inherits three returning starters on this YSU team, including All-Horizon League senior guard Cameron Morse. He also brought in 8 new scholarship players in his first two months on the job. That includes freshman Naz Bohannon, who was Lorain County’s Mr. Basketball last season.

“We’ve all been waiting for this day since we got here in June,” said Bohannon “Today, coach is like, we’re going to go three hours. So normally guys would dread it, but everybody got up and we were ready to go. I love it because the intensity is at the highest level it can be.”