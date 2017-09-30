Mahoning Valley Heart Walk promotes importance of a healthy lifestyle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today at Youngstown State University’s Watson and Tressel Training Site, people gathered in support of local public health education and awareness.

The Mahoning Valley Heart Walk aims to raise funds for cardiovascular disease and stroke research, as part of the American Heart Association.

People at Saturday’s event walked around the indoor track. They also were able to learn about healthy eating and the importance of exercising.

The event had a bounce house, healthy cooking demonstrations, CPR classes and more.

“Be a little bit more aware of what you’re eating, what they’re drinking, how they are living their lives. If we can make these simple changes, we know it can make a big difference,” said Sean Dreher of the American Heart Association.

All of the money from today’s walk goes to the American Heart Association.