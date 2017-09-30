Officials: 2 dead after possible fatal overdoses at McDonald home

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – McDonald Police were called to a home for possibly two deadly overdoses Saturday afternoon.

Trumbull County 911 received the call around 2:30 p.m. from someone on West Second Street in the village. The caller told dispatchers his brother was “cold” and he’s not sure how long he’s been at the home.

Dispatchers confirmed a man and a women have died.

WYTV is withholding the names of the people, as we’re still waiting identification from either police or the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates and stick with WYTV on air.