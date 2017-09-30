Ursuline’s rally comes up short against Aquinas Institute

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ursuline football team fell to Aquinas Institute, 38-26 Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was the battle of the Irish in Girard, as the Little Irish made the four hour trip from Rochester, New York. Aquinas struck first, courtesy of a 29 yard touchdown from Jon Kloch to Casey Hochheimer in the first quarter.

Ursuline trailed 14-0 in the 2nd quarter, when senior Joe Floyd found the endzone on a 13 yard run. But the Little Irish scored again to end the half with a 21-6 lead.

Ursuline kept things close in the 2nd half, including a touchdown with under two minutes left, to make it an 8 point game. But in the end, Aquinas Institute (4-1) held on for the win.

With the loss, Ursuline drops to 2-4 on the season.

