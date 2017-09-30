YSU dominates as Penguins down SDSU 19-7 in top 5 showdown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – No. 5 Youngstown State defeated no. 4 South Dakota State, 19-7, on Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.
The Penguins (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) rushed for 310 yards — and were keyed by Nathan Mays and Tevin McCaster rushing TDs — as their defense held SDSU (3-1, 0-1) to 222 total yards.
McCaster rushed for 183 yards on 35 carries, while Penguins linebacker Armand Dellovade notched a key safety in the third quarter.
The Penguins struck first, capping a 94-yard scoring drive with a Mays 4-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. The TD came after the Jackrabbits drove down to YSU’s 6-yard line on their opening possession before fumbling — recovered by Penguins safety Kyle Hegdus.
SDSU answered with a Taryn Christion 10-yard TD pass to Jake Wieneke to tie the game.
McCaster then scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter for a 14-7 Penguins lead.
In the third quarter, the Penguins drove inside the SDSU 10-yard line, where Mays was intercepted by Larenzo Williams at the 1-yard line. YSU’s Dellovade then tackled Mikey Daniel in the end zone for a safety and 16-7 lead.
Zak Kennedy nailed a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it 19-7.
Mays — who replaced injured starting QB Hunter Wells — finished 14 of 19 for 113 pass yards. He also had 65 rush yards.
YSU dominated SDSU in time of possession — holding the ball for 45 minutes compared to the Jackrabbits’ 14 minutes.
The contest was the first top 10 matchup at Stambaugh Stadium since 1997.
The Penguins — winners of three straight — travel to South Dakota next Saturday.