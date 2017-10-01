Union strikes against HarbisonWalker International over contract dispute

WINDHAM, Ohio (WYTV) – An entire union is on strike, protesting unfair contract negotiations.

USW Local 8565 works for HarbisonWalker International in Windham. They say the company is trying to take away benefits they’ve had for decades.

“Wages, benefits — they want to freeze our retirements,” said Harry Amie, president of Local 8565. “They don’t want to give us anything on our 401K’s.”

The strike comes after five weeks of failed contract negotiations with HarbisonWalker International.

Local 8565 says taking the offered contract would come with major consequences.

“If we accept this contract, it sets a precedent for future contracts as far as what they will come for next,” said Matt McManus of Local 8565.

“This is not a short term game we’re looking for,” Tim Perkins of Local 8565. “We’re looking for our long term future of us, our family, our coworkers.”

The union rejected HarbisonWalker International’s most recent offer by 64 to 15 votes.

Older members say they need to stand up for the younger workers.

“The guys that came before me did this for me,” said Jerry Kiser of local 8565 said. “This is my job — to do it for them, to make sure that they’re treated fairly.”

USW Local 8565 wants to get back to work. But until HarbisonWalker International presents them with a better contract, they say they’re standing firm.

“Nobody wants to be out here,” Perkins said. “But also no one wants to be taken advantage of and looked down upon everyday when we do, like I said, above and beyond — like we all do in there.”

WYTV called HarbisonWalker International’s corporate offices for comment, but they haven’t returned our messages.

WYTV was able to reach the HarbisonWalker Plant in Windham. They said they have no comment on the strike.