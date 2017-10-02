Burglary suspects arrested in Warren after struggle with witness

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men were arrested Thursday after police say they were confronted by a woman who saw them breaking into a Warren home.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Cranwood Drive SW just after 11 p.m. Thursday. They reported that there had been a struggle between the woman and a suspect, and the suspects were trying to get away in a truck.

An officer stopped the suspect’s vehicle and said 27-year-old Anthony Spina, of Cortland, jumped out of the bed of the truck and ran down Michelle Avenue. As Spina was running, he tripped and fell and was ordered to the ground by an officer with a Taser.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as 62-year-old Mark Harvey, of Southington, was also arrested.

A woman identified the suspects as those who were breaking into her son’s home next door. She told police that Spina dropped a TV that he was stealing from the home after she grabbed him and pulled him to the ground.

A neighbor who heard the woman screaming for help then called 911.

The woman said Spina managed to get away by hopping into the bed of the truck.

Police said the first-floor window of the home was broken and there was blood on the window, which was collected as evidence. The owner of the home told police that he had just purchased the television from Spina.

Spina and Harvey pleaded not guilty to the burglary charges. They are scheduled to appear in court at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.