Canfield football ranked 3rd in D-III state top 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 6-0 260
2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9) 6-0 248
3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-0 212
4. Centerville 6-0 168
5. Toledo Whitmer (1) 6-0 155
6. Canton McKinley 6-0 151
7. Hilliard Bradley 6-0 115
8. Mentor 5-1 52
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 5-1 40
10. Pickerington North 5-1 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 16. Pickerington Central 13.
DIVISION II
1. Avon (19) 6-0 249
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 6-0 244
3. Cincinnati La Salle 5-1 182
4. Cincinnati Anderson 6-0 181
5. Medina Highland 6-0 154
6. Sidney 6-0 121
7. Wadsworth (1) 6-0 115
8. Columbus Walnut Ridge 6-0 89
9. Cleveland Benedictine 5-1 47
10. Grafton Midview 5-1 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 25. Sylvania Northview 23. Hudson 15. Dayton Belmont 14. Barberton 13. Massillon Washington 13.
DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (22) 6-0 261
2. Clyde (1) 6-0 198
3. Canfield (4) 6-0 192
4. Toledo Central Catholic 5-1 151
5. Sandusky 6-0 128
6. Columbus Marion-Franklin 6-0 115
7. Parma Padua 6-0 103
8. Medina Buckeye 6-0 90
9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 6-0 78
10. Franklin 5-1 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Bay Village Bay (1) 26. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter 16. New Philadelphia 14. Tallmadge 13. Chardon 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (22) 6-0 252
2. Germantown Valley View (3) 6-0 223
3. Perry (1) 6-0 164
4. Bellville Clear Fork 6-0 162
5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 6-0 153
6. Poland (1) 6-0 137
7. London 6-0 104
8. Shelby 6-0 87
9. Oberlin Firelands 6-0 63
10. Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0 61
Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard 18. Cincinnati Indian Hill 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 16. Newark Licking Valley 15. Cardinal Mooney 13.
DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (15) 6-0 232
2. Wheelersburg (9) 6-0 213
3. South Range (2) 6-0 201
4. Portsmouth West 6-0 166
5. Marion Pleasant (1) 5-0 145
6. Orwell Grand Valley 6-0 108
7. Sullivan Black River 6-0 102
8. Anna 5-1 98
9. Jamestown Greeneview 6-0 83
10. Archbold (1) 5-1 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 26. Milan Edison 21. Belmont Union Local 20. Gahanna Columbus Academy 19. Tontogany Otsego 18. Bethel-Tate 17.
DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (26) 6-0 278
2. Kirtland (1) 6-0 201
3. Mogadore (1) 6-0 196
4. Nelsonville-York 6-0 153
5. Sarahsville Shenandoah 6-0 129
6. St. Henry 5-1 102
7. Rootstown 6-0 97
8. Coldwater 4-2 96
9. Creston Norwayne 5-1 91
10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 5-1 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Smithville 28. Mechanicsburg 22. West Liberty-Salem 16.
DIVISION VII
1. Dalton (19) 6-0 264
2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3) 6-0 222
3. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 6-0 212
4. Pandora-Gilboa (1) 6-0 170
5. Danville 5-1 149
6. Windham 5-1 89
7. Convoy Crestview 5-1 87
8. Sidney Lehman 5-1 85
9. Delphos St. John’s 4-2 40
10. Haviland Wayne Trace 5-1 32
(tie) Lucas 5-1 32
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 5-1 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 30. Minster 22. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. Lisbon 16.
