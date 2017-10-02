Canfield football ranked 3rd in D-III state top 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 6-0 260

2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9) 6-0 248

3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-0 212

4. Centerville 6-0 168

5. Toledo Whitmer (1) 6-0 155

6. Canton McKinley 6-0 151

7. Hilliard Bradley 6-0 115

8. Mentor 5-1 52

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 5-1 40

10. Pickerington North 5-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 16. Pickerington Central 13.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (19) 6-0 249

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 6-0 244

3. Cincinnati La Salle 5-1 182

4. Cincinnati Anderson 6-0 181

5. Medina Highland 6-0 154

6. Sidney 6-0 121

7. Wadsworth (1) 6-0 115

8. Columbus Walnut Ridge 6-0 89

9. Cleveland Benedictine 5-1 47

10. Grafton Midview 5-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 25. Sylvania Northview 23. Hudson 15. Dayton Belmont 14. Barberton 13. Massillon Washington 13.

DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (22) 6-0 261

2. Clyde (1) 6-0 198

3. Canfield (4) 6-0 192

4. Toledo Central Catholic 5-1 151

5. Sandusky 6-0 128

6. Columbus Marion-Franklin 6-0 115

7. Parma Padua 6-0 103

8. Medina Buckeye 6-0 90

9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 6-0 78

10. Franklin 5-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Bay Village Bay (1) 26. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter 16. New Philadelphia 14. Tallmadge 13. Chardon 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (22) 6-0 252

2. Germantown Valley View (3) 6-0 223

3. Perry (1) 6-0 164

4. Bellville Clear Fork 6-0 162

5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 6-0 153

6. Poland (1) 6-0 137

7. London 6-0 104

8. Shelby 6-0 87

9. Oberlin Firelands 6-0 63

10. Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0 61

Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard 18. Cincinnati Indian Hill 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 16. Newark Licking Valley 15. Cardinal Mooney 13.

DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (15) 6-0 232

2. Wheelersburg (9) 6-0 213

3. South Range (2) 6-0 201

4. Portsmouth West 6-0 166

5. Marion Pleasant (1) 5-0 145

6. Orwell Grand Valley 6-0 108

7. Sullivan Black River 6-0 102

8. Anna 5-1 98

9. Jamestown Greeneview 6-0 83

10. Archbold (1) 5-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 26. Milan Edison 21. Belmont Union Local 20. Gahanna Columbus Academy 19. Tontogany Otsego 18. Bethel-Tate 17.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (26) 6-0 278

2. Kirtland (1) 6-0 201

3. Mogadore (1) 6-0 196

4. Nelsonville-York 6-0 153

5. Sarahsville Shenandoah 6-0 129

6. St. Henry 5-1 102

7. Rootstown 6-0 97

8. Coldwater 4-2 96

9. Creston Norwayne 5-1 91

10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 5-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Smithville 28. Mechanicsburg 22. West Liberty-Salem 16.

DIVISION VII

1. Dalton (19) 6-0 264

2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3) 6-0 222

3. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 6-0 212

4. Pandora-Gilboa (1) 6-0 170

5. Danville 5-1 149

6. Windham 5-1 89

7. Convoy Crestview 5-1 87

8. Sidney Lehman 5-1 85

9. Delphos St. John’s 4-2 40

10. Haviland Wayne Trace 5-1 32

(tie) Lucas 5-1 32

(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 5-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 30. Minster 22. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. Lisbon 16.

