Car seat questions? New online tool has answers for parents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Rear- or front-facing car seats? When, what size, and what age is appropriate to move your child into a booster seat?

These are some of the questions baffling parents. But should you find yourself in a serious car crash, the answers are vitally important.

Now, a new resource will eliminate the guesswork. Akron Children’s Hospital and the Goodyear Foundation have launched a new website for their initiative called the “Safe Mobility Project.”

SafeMobilityProject.com gives parents valuable information to keep their children safe in cars, on bikes, and even later on when they get behind the wheel themselves.

The website’s car seat selection tool makes it easy to find the perfect fit for your child. And if you’ve ever wondered how to properly install an infant or child car seat, videos on the site will spell it out for you.

This information and much more is available on SafeMobilityProject.com in five different languages.