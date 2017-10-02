Police release name of man found dead in Youngstown woods

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Police Department has identified the man found dead in a wooded area in the city’s west side.

Police said the man is 25-year-old David Higham.

Higham was found Thursday by people walking in the woods along Hazelwood Avenue near Tippecanoe Avenue.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide because it appeared as if someone tried to hide his body.

The Youngstown Police Detective Bureau is asking for anyone with information on Higham’s whereabouts prior to his death to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Vitullo at 330-742-8250.