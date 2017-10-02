Tests show algae at Mill Creek’s Lake Newport is nontoxic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Preliminary tests show the algae at Lake Newport in Mill Creek Park is nontoxic.

The Mahoning County Health Department says the toxin level is less than .05, which is normal.

A second test will be taken later this week. If that reading comes in less than six, it means the algae is not harmful.

Mill Creek Park will leave the signs up, warning people about the algae on Lake Newport.

Last week, the thick algal bloom covered about 20 percent of Lake Newport. The Mahoning County Health Department said it was a direct result of recent high temperatures and lack of rain.

Lakes Cohasset and Glacier were also tested, though there was no visible algae on Lake Glacier.