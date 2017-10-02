Trial beginning for woman accused of involvement in Youngstown drug ring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Jury selection began Monday for a Georgia woman facing several charges, including murder, aggravated arson and being part of a drug ring.

Jurors are being interviewed to hear the case of Nahdia Baker.

Investigators said Baker was involved in a Youngstown drug ring that they think was behind the murders of Keith Slade, Keara McCullough, Adam Christian and Raymond Hayes.

The murders happened in 2011 and 2012.

A house was also set on fire during one of the crimes.

Michael Austin and Hakeem Henderson were also charged in connection with the drug ring and murders. Both men were tried and sentenced to prison last year.