Ahead of trial, woman pleads guilty to attempted murder in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Guilty pleas on Monday pushed aside a trial in a tangled case centering around a love triangle that turned violent over two years ago.

Jury selection in Evgenia and Thomas Hull’s attempted murder case was halted after the defendant agreed to plead guilty before the trial began. Even though the Hulls wrapped up the trial against them, their legal troubles may not be over.

“It’s been a crazy case since the beginning, since day one. It’s kind of like a made-for-TV movie,” said Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone.

The story begins in 2015 when Evgenia and Thomas Hull went looking for the man who worked in their store — Evgenia’s boyfriend, Larry Robinson.

According to prosecutors, Thomas drove a white van down Madison Avenue and Evgenia brought her gun. She was romantically involved with Robinson and wanted to end the relationship.

They spotted Robinson driving on Madison near Youngstown State’s campus. That’s when prosecutors say Evgenia started firing, even running after Robinson when he wrecked his car into a bookshop.

“Essentially chasing him around the car, shooting at him. It’s like a cat and mouse game around the car,” Yacovone said.

Witnesses included three firefighters, two students at the university, and a shopkeeper.

Evgenia had also written a note to herself.

“She needed to kill her love for the victim, and she needs to erase that from her head and show her love to her husband,” Yacovone said.

Evgenia had a Russian translator by her side during the court proceedings.

She pleaded guilty to attempted murder and will serve six years in prison.

Prosecutors say they can’t tell if Evgenia is an American citizen or if she has permanent resident status.

“If she is not a citizen and is here on a green card, like we think, she is going to be deported the minute she is released. She won’t be in the United States of America,” Yacovone said.

Thomas was sentenced to five years probation for his part in the case. He is allowed to visit his wife while she serves her prison term.