Youngstown vigil shines light on domestic violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In the past four years, nearly 3,000 domestic violence cases have been filed in Mahoning County alone.

Monday, members who work for both the Sojourner House and the COMPASS program remembered those who were both victims and survivors of the violence.

It was a full house at the First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown, where the candlelight vigil was held. It’s the start of Domestic Violence Awareness month, and the theme of this year’s vigil was “Remember my Name.”

Participants stood and said the name of someone they wanted to recognize, lit candles for the domestic violence victims and painted peace rocks to be placed around the city.

Speakers talked about programs such as the Sojourner House, which has served over 1,000 people this past year.

Sojourner House Administrative Officer Jennifer Gray said while the goal is to get rid of violence altogether, until then, they will continue to expand their reach to those in need.

“We’re a long way from that, unfortunately,” she said. “We see new cases every day. We are at capacity at the shelter, and we tend to be at capacity most of the year, so much so that we’re building a new shelter that will open in December of 2017.”

The new shelter will provide a 38 percent increase in capacity. Attendees of Monday’s event said the new shelter is needed to empower women and children who are subject to such violence.

One woman — a survivor of domestic violence — was attending for her first time. She said programs like this are helpful.

“I learned about it and was able to call and get the assistance I need, and it has empowered me to get the freedom that I needed at that time,” said Ana Belen.

Belen feels that educating younger women on these resources before domestic violence has the chance to occur is just as important in fighting the issue.

The Sojourner House is the only emergency shelter in the county providing 24-hour assistance for those in need. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call (866) 436-6269 or visit www.sojournerhouse.com for more information.