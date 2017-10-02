YSU reaches agreement with football player who filed lawsuit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University football player Ma’lik Richmond’s lawsuit against the university has been dismissed without prejudice.

The university has reached an agreement with Richmond, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

As part of the settlement, Richmond agreed to undergo additional training with respect to issues involving Title IX. Richmond will remain on the active roster and will remain eligible to play football, according to YSU.

Richmond sued YSU after the university told him he couldn’t play this season following protests when people found out he was on the team.

Richmond was found guilty as a juvenile of a sexual assault while he was playing football at Steubenville High School — a case that garnered widespread national attention.

Richmond’s lawyer argued that YSU President Jim Tressel couldn’t go against the student handbook, saying Richmond was promised that YSU would allow him to play and support him if there was community backlash.

The university argued that Coach Bo Pelini can be trumped under Ohio law by the president of the university.

YSU’s response said while it wanted to give Richmond a second chance, it also wanted to send a message that sexual assault is taken seriously at the university.

In its response to the lawsuit, YSU stated, “no good deed goes unpunished,” stating that the university “bent over backward” to support Richmond when “no one else would.”

YSU released the following statement on Monday:

This has been a complex situation and will continue to be of interest to our campus community. As we move forward, we are prepared to continue to engage the campus in a review of our policies at it relates to these types of situations, including policies on student participation in athletics and other high-profile university activities. While the settlement agreement may cause concern for some, we believe it is in the best overall interest of the university, students and the community.”