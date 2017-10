CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield blanked Warren Harding 5-0 on Tuesday night in boys high school soccer action.

Brendon Maurer and RJ Thomas each tallied a pair of goals in the win for Canfield. Alec Simone added a solo goal of his own.

Sam Accordino and Mike Mercure each recorded an assist in the victory.

The Cardinals outshot the Raiders 23-6 overall on the night.

Canfield Goalkeeper Jad Jadallah finished with five saves. Harding’s Tanner Rivera tallied a dozen saves in the setback.