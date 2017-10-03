Cardinal Mooney Football enters playoff picture

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will official qualify for the playoffs.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 3, 2017 (Entering Week 7)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (6-0) 20.9333, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-0) 18.1894, 3. Canton McKinley (6-0) 14.3703, 4. Massillon Jackson (5-1) 14.2833, 5. Mentor (5-1) 13.9667, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-1) 12.0333, 7. Solon (5-1) 11.4667, 8. Massillon Perry (5-1) 11.3167, 9. Euclid (5-1) 11.0333, 10. Canton GlenOak (2-4) 5.2466, 11. Austintown-Fitch (3-3) 5.1389, 12. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 4.9667

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (6-0) 16.6833, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-1) 13.3333, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6-0) 12.9833, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (4-2) 11.4667, 5. Findlay (4-2) 10.4333, 6. Lorain (5-1) 9.6333, 7. Dublin Jerome (4-2) 9.6167, 8. Dublin Coffman (4-2) 9.4082, 9. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-2) 7.9667, 10. Brunswick (3-3) 6.2704, 11. Worthington Thomas Worthington (3-3) 6.1333, 12. Delaware Hayes (2-4) 5.4

Region 3 – 1. Centerville (6-0) 19.95, 2. Hilliard Bradley (6-0) 16.8833, 3. Kettering Fairmont (5-1) 15.4, 4. Pickerington North (5-1) 15.2833, 5. Pickerington Central (5-1) 14.1717, 6. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-2) 12.05, 7. Springfield (5-1) 11.35, 8. Beavercreek (5-1) 11.2167, 9. Clayton Northmont (4-2) 11.1, 10. Reynoldsburg (4-2) 9.95, 11. Hilliard Darby (3-3) 7.4333, 12. Miamisburg (3-3) 6.6833

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (6-0) 18.5167, 2. Fairfield (4-2) 11.9333, 3. Cin. Colerain (4-2) 10.6333, 4. Milford (5-1) 9.4167, 5. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-3) 9.1, 6. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-1) 9.0833, 7. Cin. Sycamore (4-2) 8.3833, 8. Mason (4-2) 8.05, 9. Batavia West Clermont (4-2) 7.8167, 10. Cin. Elder (3-3) 6.4, 11. Springboro (2-4) 5.2667, 12. Lebanon (2-4) 3.4333

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Hudson (5-1) 12.2167, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-1) 12.1316, 3. Cle. Benedictine (5-1) 11.6167, 4. Barberton (6-0) 10.95, 5. Lyndhurst Brush (5-1) 10.6237, 6. Bedford (5-1) 9.75, 7. Green (3-3) 7.9667, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-2) 7.5, 9. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-2) 7.4369, 10. Mayfield (3-3) 6.1167, 11. Twinsburg (3-3) 5.8167, 12. Copley (3-3) 5.7167

Region 6 – 1. Avon (6-0) 19.1136, 2. Grafton Midview (5-1) 14.7667, 3. Medina Highland (6-0) 14.3333, 4. Wadsworth (6-0) 13.2167, 5. Sylvania Northview (6-0) 12.1, 6. Fremont Ross (4-2) 9.85, 7. Olmsted Falls (5-1) 9.75, 8. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-1) 9.1333, 9. Amherst Steele (4-2) 8.1667, 10. North Olmsted (4-2) 8.15, 11. Holland Springfield (4-2) 7.8667, 12. Tol. St. John’s (3-3) 7.3667

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (6-0) 13.1919, 2. Massillon Washington (5-1) 12.8788, 3. Cols. Mifflin (5-1) 10.8776, 4. New Albany (3-3) 8.6833, 5. Canal Winchester (3-3) 8.45, 6. Ashland (5-1) 8.3667, tie-7. Boardman (3-3) 8.2, tie-7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-2) 8.2, 9. Westerville South (3-3) 6.8333, 10. Worthington Kilbourne (3-3) 6.7167, 11. Whitehall-Yearling (3-3) 6.6833, 12. Cols. Northland (3-3) 6.3167

Region 8 – 1. Cin. La Salle (5-1) 18.6333, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (6-0) 16.6768, 3. Cin. Anderson (6-0) 15.4949, 4. Sidney (6-0) 13.6333, 5. Day. Belmont (6-0) 12.3712, 6. Trenton Edgewood (5-1) 10.8167, 7. Chillicothe (4-2) 10.5167, 8. Harrison (4-2) 9.45, tie-9. Troy (4-2) 8.55, tie-9. Ashville Teays Valley (4-2) 8.55, 11. Marion Harding (4-2) 7.6389, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-1) 7.1667

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (6-0) 17.9333, 2. Tallmadge (5-1) 12.1237, 3. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-1) 11.6833, 4. Alliance (5-1) 11.6167, 5. Medina Buckeye (6-0) 11.4167, 6. Akron East (5-1) 10.5833, tie-7. Chardon (5-1) 10.35, tie-7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-1) 10.35, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-2) 8.2, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (5-1) 8.15, 11. Howland (3-3) 7.2667, 12. Alliance Marlington (4-2) 6.9667

Region 10 – 1. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-0) 15.3833, 2. Clyde (6-0) 14.6833, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (5-1) 13.5816, 4. Bay Village Bay (6-0) 13.3167, 5. Sandusky (6-0) 11.15, 6. Mansfield Senior (5-1) 8.6167, 7. Hunting Valley University School (4-2) 7.9833, 8. Bowling Green (3-3) 6.5, 9. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 4.6167, tie-10. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-4) 4.2167, tie-10. Rocky River (3-3) 4.2167, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3) 4.2121

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-0) 12.9571, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-1) 11.9667, 3. Granville (5-1) 11.8667, 4. Bellefontaine (5-1) 11.6833, 5. Cols. Independence (5-0) 11.1333, 6. Jackson (5-1) 10.9, 7. New Philadelphia (6-0) 10.85, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-1) 10.4833, 9. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-2) 7.8939, tie-10. Zanesville Maysville (4-2) 6.9, tie-10. The Plains Athens (5-1) 6.9, 12. Hillsboro (4-2) 6.6667

Region 12 – 1. Trotwood-Madison (6-0) 16.25, 2. Franklin (5-1) 12.85, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-1) 10.1167, 4. Bellbrook (4-2) 9.3333, 5. Goshen (6-0) 9.1833, 6. New Richmond (5-1) 8.85, 7. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-1) 8.8333, 8. Wapakoneta (4-2) 8.6, 9. Day. Dunbar (4-2) 8.15, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-3) 7.6, 11. Wilmington (4-2) 7.5333, 12. Elida (4-2) 6.5667

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (6-0) 15.6167, 2. Perry (6-0) 12.0, 3. Poland (6-0) 11.5, 4. Lakeview (5-1) 9.15, 5. Canton South (5-1) 8.85, 6. Girard (6-0) 8.4333, 7. Beaver Local (5-1) 8.0333, 8. Cardinal Mooney (3-3) 6.7197, 9. Salem (4-2) 6.7, 10. Struthers (4-2) 6.4167, 11. Ravenna Southeast (4-2) 5.8737, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.2222

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (6-0) 15.1667, 2. Oberlin Firelands (6-0) 11.7333, 3. St. Marys Memorial (5-1) 11.5, 4. Shelby (6-0) 10.8333, 5. Wauseon (5-1) 9.95, 6. Sparta Highland (5-1) 8.2667, 7. Bellevue (4-2) 7.6667, 8. Pepper Pike Orange (5-1) 7.5985, 9. Van Wert (3-3) 6.65, 10. Vermilion (5-1) 6.5167, 11. Lorain Clearview (5-1) 6.2551, 12. Warrensville Hts. (4-2) 6.2

Region 15 – 1. Newark Licking Valley (6-0) 11.4833, 2. St. Clairsville (5-1) 11.3667, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 10.5167, 4. New Concord John Glenn (5-1) 10.25, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-0) 10.05, 6. Duncan Falls Philo (4-2) 8.7167, 7. Chillicothe Unioto (5-1) 7.5333, 8. Uhrichsville Claymont (5-1) 7.0167, 9. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-2) 6.65, 10. Pomeroy Meigs (3-3) 5.4667, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-3) 5.4, 12. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-2) 5.3833

Region 16 – 1. Germantown Valley View (6-0) 16.3333, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-1) 13.0, 3. London (6-0) 12.75, 4. Cin. Indian Hill (5-1) 12.5859, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) 12.4167, 6. Waverly (5-1) 10.6333, 7. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 10.2904, 8. Cin. Taft (4-2) 9.2727, 9. Batavia (4-2) 7.1833, 10. Springfield Shawnee (3-3) 6.35, 11. Day. Oakwood (3-3) 5.7167, 12. Cin. Aiken (4-2) 5.3359

Division V

Region 17 – 1. South Range (6-0) 12.9167, 2. Sullivan Black River (6-0) 9.2333, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (6-0) 8.65, 4. Akron Manchester (4-2) 8.3, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-2) 7.3939, 6. Navarre Fairless (4-2) 7.25, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (4-2) 6.2525, 8. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-2) 4.6167, 9. Wickliffe (3-3) 4.5167, 10. Orrville (2-4) 4.25, 11. LaBrae (3-3) 4.15, 12. Wooster Triway (4-2) 4.0833

Region 18 – 1. Marion Pleasant (5-0) 12.1778, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (6-0) 12.0, 3. Archbold (5-1) 10.95, 4. Tontogany Otsego (5-1) 10.7167, 5. Liberty Center (5-1) 8.5, 6. Milan Edison (5-1) 8.15, 7. Genoa Area (5-1) 7.9, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-2) 6.9833, 9. Swanton (4-2) 6.25, 10. Millbury Lake (4-2) 6.1833, 11. Huron (4-2) 5.8167, 12. Fostoria (4-2) 5.55

Region 19 – 1. Wheelersburg (6-0) 13.4833, 2. Portsmouth West (6-0) 13.3333, 3. Belmont Union Local (6-0) 9.85, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-1) 9.5884, 5. Johnstown-Monroe (4-2) 9.5253, 6. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-1) 9.15, 7. Oak Hill (4-2) 7.0167, 8. Proctorville Fairland (3-3) 5.9833, 9. Ironton (3-3) 5.6333, 10. Johnstown Northridge (4-2) 5.6167, 11. Chesapeake (3-3) 5.5333, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-3) 5.5167

Region 20 – 1. Anna (5-1) 9.6, 2. Casstown Miami East (5-1) 9.4833, 3. Reading (4-2) 8.35, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (6-0) 8.3081, 5. Bethel-Tate (6-0) 8.3, 6. Brookville (4-2) 8.1833, 7. Carlisle (5-1) 7.8333, 8. Middletown Madison (4-2) 7.5833, 9. West Jefferson (5-0) 7.4393, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-1) 6.2833, 11. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (4-2) 6.1, 12. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-2) 6.0

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (5-0) 12.5778, 2. Rootstown (6-0) 11.9667, 3. Creston Norwayne (5-1) 10.8833, 4. Kirtland (6-0) 10.0, 5. Smithville (5-1) 8.6843, 6. Western Reserve (5-1) 8.5667, 7. Columbia Station Columbia (4-2) 8.3333, 8. Columbiana (4-2) 7.3, 9. Independence (4-2) 7.25, 10. McDonald (5-1) 6.7333, 11.Liberty (4-2) 6.05, 12. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (5-1) 5.9747

Region 22 – 1. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-1) 10.8667, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (5-1) 9.2833, 3. Carey (5-1) 7.8167, 4. Gibsonburg (5-1) 6.7, 5. Defiance Tinora (4-2) 6.6667, 6. Attica Seneca East (5-0) 6.5667, 7. Ada (4-2) 6.4, 8. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-1) 6.3, 9. Hicksville (4-2) 5.9667, 10. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-2) 5.4333, 11. Ashland Crestview (3-3) 4.5167, 12. Metamora Evergreen (3-3) 4.45

Region 23 – 1. Nelsonville-York (6-0) 12.8167, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-0) 9.4747, 3. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-0) 9.4, 4. Galion Northmor (5-1) 9.1333, 5. Shadyside (5-1) 8.05, 6. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-1) 7.9773, 7. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 7.3833, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (4-2) 6.7388, 9. Howard East Knox (6-0) 6.6167, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-3) 4.2904, 11. Grandview Hts. (3-3) 3.6167, 12. Crooksville (3-3) 3.4833

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) 12.8833, 2. Lima Central Cath. (5-1) 10.0833, 3. St. Henry (5-1) 8.4333, 4. Mechanicsburg (5-1) 8.4167, 5. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-1) 7.5758, 6. Tipp City Bethel (5-1) 7.4833, 7. Coldwater (4-2) 7.3833, 8. Spencerville (4-2) 7.35, 9. West Liberty-Salem (5-1) 6.7146, 10. Fort Recovery (3-3) 5.3833, 11. Delphos Jefferson (4-2) 5.2833, 12. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-2) 4.75

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Dalton (6-0) 11.9167, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-0) 8.8667, 3. East Canton (4-2) 7.05, 4. Lisbon (5-1) 6.2833, 5. Valley Christian (3-3) 6.25, 6. Windham (5-1) 5.7167, 7. Toronto (4-2) 4.9667, 8. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-3) 4.7, 9. Newbury (3-3) 3.4983, 10. Strasburg-Franklin (3-3) 2.9833, 11. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-4) 2.1237, 12. Mathews (3-3) 2.1035

Region 26 – 1. Pandora-Gilboa (6-0) 9.2833, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (6-0) 8.3167, 3. Haviland Wayne Trace (5-1) 8.1667, 4. McComb (5-1) 6.9, 5. Monroeville (5-1) 6.6833, 6. Leipsic (4-2) 6.2833, 7. North Baltimore (4-2) 6.1333, 8. Defiance Ayersville (4-2) 6.05, 9. Edgerton (4-2) 6.0, 10. Sycamore Mohawk (5-1) 5.7333, 11. Tiffin Calvert (3-3) 5.1333, 12. West Unity Hilltop (5-1) 4.85

Region 27 – 1. Danville (5-1) 10.7333, 2. Lucas (5-1) 8.4333, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 8.1, 4. Waterford (5-1) 7.6667, 5. Corning Miller (4-2) 6.6833, 6. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 6.0167, 7. Racine Southern (5-1) 5.6833, 8. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-1) 5.4722, 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-1) 5.0833, 10. Hannibal River (3-3) 4.85, 11. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-2) 4.3044, 12. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-2) 3.7833

Region 28 – 1. Convoy Crestview (5-1) 8.65, 2. Delphos St. John’s (4-2) 8.4167, 3. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-1) 7.6167, 4. Minster (3-3) 5.9833, 5. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.4064, 6. DeGraff Riverside (4-2) 5.3667, 7. Fort Loramie (4-2) 5.3434, 8. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-2) 4.4711, 9. Springfield Cath. Central (3-3) 3.5328, 10. Lima Perry (3-3) 3.5, 11. New Bremen (3-3) 2.5833, 12. Lockland (2-3) 2.5091