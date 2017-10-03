Crews battling Columbiana County farm mansion fire



LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana County farm went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.

The intense fire is at McKeefrey Farms Mansion on W. Main Street in Leetonia. It’s been burning since about 4:30 p.m.

About ten fire departments are on the scene so far.

Witnesses say the smoke can be seen from several miles away.

Firefighters are getting water to fight the flames from a nearby pond and the Leetonia Trade Park, an industrial park close by. It will likely shut down the business there.

The three-story mansion was built in 1908. The family owned the coke ovens in the early 1900s.

