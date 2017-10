YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some deputies in the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department are sporting a new look with a part of their uniform.

Sheriff Jerry Greene has named the week of October 1 through October 8 as Breast Cancer Awareness Week.

Deputies are authorized to wear pink badges for the week with a $10 donation.

All proceeds will benefit the Joanie Abdu Breast Cancer Center at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.