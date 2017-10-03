Mercer County first graders learn where their food comes from

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – First graders in Mercer County were treated to a special field trip, learning all about food and where it comes from.

And, what better food to study than pizza!

The Mobile Ag Ed Science lab travels around the state, teaching kids about agriculture.

Tuesday, first graders learned about each ingredient used in a pizza and how it comes from the farm.

Organizers say having this knowledge early in life gets kids on a good path later down the road.

“For the school, I think it’s a neat thing because we pay for the entire field trip, down to the busing,” said Lauren Moyer, of the Community Food Warehouse:

The Mobile Ag Ed Science Lab is sponsored by the Farm Bureau. It gives a voice to farmers in the state, educating people on the importance of farming and agriculture.